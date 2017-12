29 Dicembre 2017: di Berangher su pensieri_e_poesia, 35 letture

Angela the Divine

It was your party

His emotional embroidery is missing

Into the mind ...

It will never be like before

But I always think of you!

Yes, light the heart

But the knife cuts it in two ...

It's an empty stage

without you Divine ...

The chair is empty

And the echo does not return to the table

Of your words

Those new laughs

What they gave Love ...

Angela!